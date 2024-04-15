Georgia's Parliament is currently discussing the "foreign agents" law. Journalists barred, protests planned
“Foreign agents” law discussed in Georgia
On April 15, the Georgian Parliament begins discussing the “foreign agents” law. Stringent restrictions are in place: most journalists are barred from entering, with only television channels allowed inside.
Even accredited journalists with parliamentary passes, including JAMnews correspondents, were denied entry.
The reason cited is to ensure safety and a conducive working environment, under the pretext of implementing security measures. No further justifications for these strict press limitations have been provided.
It’s announced that a “yellow security level” will be enforced in the Parliament starting April 15.
Concurrently, protest actions are planned outside the parliament building, starting at 10:00 in the morning and culminating in a large-scale rally at 19:00 in the evening.
The government asserts that this time the parliament will definitively pass the “agents” law.
- On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.
- The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.
- Independent experts, the opposition, and civil society do not buy this argument. Experts note that the “Georgian Dream” is trying to extend its stay in power and pave the way for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative voices in the country.
- More details on why the bill does not resemble either the American or French versions can be found here. In short, the arguments are as follows:
- the American law – FARA – was adopted in 1938 to protect the US from the influence of Nazi Germany and the Soviet Union (that is, from the influence of hostile countries, while in Georgia the main sponsors of non-governmental organizations represent friendly countries).
- Another significant difference is that American legislation applies only to lobbying organizations (while Georgian legislation, like Russian legislation, applies to the media and all non-governmental organizations).
- There is a radical difference between the law of the ruling “Georgian Dream” and the law “On Foreign Influence” in France. In the French version, countries against which this law applies are clearly listed, and this list includes those whose influence France considers a threat (not partner countries and friendly countries). In the case of France, these countries are Russia, China, Turkey, and Iran. French legislation has a clear provision that this law will not apply to EU countries. There is no such statement in the “Georgian Dream” law.
- The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.