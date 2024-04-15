Georgia's Parliament is currently discussing the "foreign agents" law. Journalists barred, protests planned

“Foreign agents” law discussed in Georgia

On April 15, the Georgian Parliament begins discussing the “foreign agents” law. Stringent restrictions are in place: most journalists are barred from entering, with only television channels allowed inside.

Even accredited journalists with parliamentary passes, including JAMnews correspondents, were denied entry.

The reason cited is to ensure safety and a conducive working environment, under the pretext of implementing security measures. No further justifications for these strict press limitations have been provided.

It’s announced that a “yellow security level” will be enforced in the Parliament starting April 15.

Concurrently, protest actions are planned outside the parliament building, starting at 10:00 in the morning and culminating in a large-scale rally at 19:00 in the evening.

The government asserts that this time the parliament will definitively pass the “agents” law.

On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time.

The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country.