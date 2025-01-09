Five children laid to rest after deadly house fire in Abkhazia

Five children die in fire in Abkhazia

Today in Abkhazia, five children who died in a house fire on January 5 were laid to rest. This tragedy has shocked the entire republic, with thousands of people, including acting President Badr Gunba, attending the funeral. Authorities have declared a day of mourning and pledged full support to the affected family.

The Georgian Dream government also declared a day of mourning today and extended its condolences to the family of the deceased girls.

Condolences were also expressed by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the embassies of the United States, the United Kingdom, and France in Tbilisi. The German Embassy lowered its national flag.

The fire, caused by an accident, occurred in the village of Papynrkhua (Saberio) in the home of the Cholaria family. The victims were sisters aged between 8 months and 8 years.

What caused the fire

The mother of the deceased girls was ill and undergoing treatment in a neighboring town at the time of the fire, while the father had left early in the morning to visit her. The children were left in the care of their grandmother. She attempted to light a wood-burning stove but accidentally mixed kerosene with gasoline during the process.

The resulting fire quickly engulfed the small wooden house, which burned to the ground before the grandmother and neighbors, who rushed over after hearing her screams, could access the room where the children were sleeping. By the time firefighters arrived ten minutes later, almost nothing was left of the house.

The children’s grandmother survived but suffered third-degree burns. She is currently hospitalized, with her condition described as moderate.

The government of Abkhazia has promised to provide the Cholaria family with all possible assistance, ranging from psychological support to financial aid. They will either build them a new house or provide an apartment.

