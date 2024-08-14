Death of two children in fire highlights plight of vulnerable families in Georgia

Children die in Georgia house fire

“The country faces pressing issues in supporting families with children,” said Georgia’s Ombudsman in response to the tragic death of two children in a fire in the western city of Zugdidi.

On the night of August 12, a fire broke out in a rented apartment in Zugdidi, where a mother lived with her four children. The blaze claimed the lives of 6-year-old twin brothers. The likely cause was a lit candle left burning after the mother went to work, leaving the children asleep. The candle may have been left to ease the children’s fear of the dark.

The day before, the family’s electricity had been cut off due to unpaid bills. Local media report that the family was impoverished, with the mother struggling to support her four children alone.

Ombudsman Levan Ioseliani urged the authorities to take effective steps to improve the conditions of families with children living in poverty.

The energy ombudsman’s office has launched an investigation to determine why electricity was not provided to the apartment of the affected family.

“If it is found that the family’s rights were violated, we will ask the regulatory commission to hold those responsible accountable,” said Valeri Phakadze, the assistant energy ombudsman.

He reminded that in cases of unpaid bills, electricity, water, and gas companies are required to give socially vulnerable families extra time to settle their debts.

Recent studies in Georgia highlight a challenging social situation, particularly affecting children.

According to the Social Services Agency, as of 2024, 243,573 children under the age of 16 are receiving poverty benefits, accounting for 31% of all children in this age group.