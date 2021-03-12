First doses of Covid-19 vaccine to be delivered to Georgia on March 13

The first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca will be delivered to Georgia on March 13 with the help of UNICEF – 43,200 doses.

Prior to that, it was reported that the vaccine would be delivered on March 22.

Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze also said that negotiations on the supply of the Pfizer vaccine to Georgia, which were originally planned to be received at the end of February, have accelerated.

The first vaccinations will be given to doctors who work in Covid clinics. At the initial stage, it is planned to vaccinate 42,000 people, and then, in 6-12 weeks, additional doses of the vaccine should be received.

Non-at-risk citizens are expected to be vaccinated in the third or fourth quarter of 2021.

Georgia is negotiating on the purchase of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines with several partner countries, including Israel and Germany. A contract with the vaccine manufacturer Johnson & Johnson is also being discussed.

Georgia also does not exclude the import of the Chinese vaccine.