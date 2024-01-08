"Rule-based world order is changing to momentary satisfaction of interests". View from Baku

Analyzing changes in the world order

“The well-known Western world order “based on rules” has remained in history, and nowadays we live under the world order “based on interests”. In our opinion, such approaches designed to satisfy immediate interests will lead to grave consequences,” Azerbaijani analysts write. “Because global processes advance on ‘precedents’,” the article of a group of experts says.

Azerbaijani experts have analyzed the latest trends in the politics of Western countries, published in the “View to the East” public forum:

Right to self-defense against the occupier

“Diplomatic relations between Paris and Moscow have escalated after the French Foreign Ministry called Ukraine’s attacks on Belgorod “a right of self-defense against the occupier.”

As is well known, the Ukrainian army retaliated against the Russian army’s rocket attacks on the Russian city of Belgorod in response to the Russian army’s rocket attacks, which killed 39 Ukrainian civilians. These missile strikes killed 25 Russian civilians and injured more than a hundred others.

Of course, neither Russia nor France has the moral right to complain or condemn the killing of civilians. The subject of our analysis is the legality of all steps, including the killing of civilians, of a country under occupation against an occupying country, and support for these steps on the international plane.”

Legitimate or not?

“For example, are Ukrainian attacks on civilian objects in Russia and civilians legitimate in response to Russian occupation and the killing of Ukrainian civilians by the Russian army? This question has two answers:

yes, all ways of fighting, all kinds of attacks against the occupation and the occupier are legitimate;

no, civilians who do not take part in the war should not be the target of direct attacks.

France, which now applies the first approach to Ukraine, has always demanded a second approach from Azerbaijan in its struggle against Armenian occupation. During the period when Armenian occupation of Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh continued, France sent EU observers to the border of these two countries in order to protect Armenia. Although, based on France’s approach to the conflict in Ukraine, Azerbaijan had the right to take any steps against Armenia.

Another example. Western countries accept as a right of self-defense the massacre of Palestinian civilians by Israel, which was attacked. But at the same time, they condemn the killing of Israeli civilians by Hamas and other Palestinian groups fighting the occupation by Israel.

Another question: is the killing of civilians in terrorist attacks in Western countries by jihadist groups in response to the occupation of Islamic countries by the U.S.-led Western coalition a right of self-defense?”

Summary

“Western countries, acting solely out of their political interests, do not shy away from legitimizing certain issues in Ukraine and Israel, which they themselves condemned, based on the current world order.

This proves that the well-known Western world order “based on rules” has remained in history, and we are currently living under a world order “based on interests”. In our opinion, such approaches designed to satisfy immediate interests will lead to grave consequences. Because global processes are promoted on the basis of “precedents”.