SSG of Georgia on fakes before the elections

According to the State Security Service of Georgia, certain groups connected with political circles are planning to distribute fake videos and audio recordings generated using artificial intelligence and other modern technologies ahead of the parliamentary elections.

The State Security Service (SSG) of Georgia explains that these falsified recordings will feature the voices and video images of Georgian government officials. According to the service, the purpose of distributing this “false information” is to create conflicts between the branches of government, incite hostility between the authorities and the Orthodox Church, and worsen relations between the government and its Western partners.

The SSG claims that the distributors of these falsified materials will present them to the public as leaks from within the service itself, in an attempt to discredit it and sow discord between the branches of government.

The main goal of this provocation, according to the SSG, is to artificially create protest sentiments and provoke destabilization in the country, which will ultimately be used for political purposes.

“We are closely monitoring the activities of these groups, and in the event of any violations of the law, appropriate measures will be taken in accordance with the legislation,” the SSG states.

Commentary

Kakhaber Kemoklidze, one of the leaders of the party “Gakharia — For Georgia,” commented on the statement from the State Security Service:

“I read the statement from my former colleagues. It is too vague and, worse, politically biased in its tone.

One thing I can say with certainty — as of today, despite the advanced technological capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI), creating a product (video/audio) that cannot be quickly identified as artificially generated with basic expertise is simply impossible!

I don’t know what the ‘geniuses’ from ‘Georgian Dream’ are afraid of (or if they are afraid at all), but it is currently impossible to create such highly credible products using AI. So-called Deep Fakes do indeed pose a challenge, but AI still does not allow for the processing of a product at such a high level that it can conceal the fact of artificial manipulation!”

Irakli Kobakhidze, Prime Minister of Georgia, stated: “This concerns political forces that do not wish well for our country. This involves both external forces and those acting within the country, meaning the radical opposition and their foreign sponsors. I believe such acts will have no impact on the election results. But it is good that our state institutions, particularly the State Security Service, remain vigilant. Special control is needed to ensure that no one can negatively influence these elections. Therefore, we should thank the State Security Service for presenting important information to the public so that people can be more cautious.”