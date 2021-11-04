Georgian State Security Service: calls to overthrow government is a criminal offence



The State Security Service of Georgia issued a special statement in which it warns that public calls for the government overthrow is punishable by law.

The service notes that calls containing signs of a crime are spreading on social media` and in the media, and some citizens are directly calling on fellow citizens to start a revolution and overthrow the government, including with the use of violence.

The State Security Service reminds that a call to forcefully change the constitutional system of Georgia or to overthrow the state power and / or dissemination of materials containing such a call is a criminal act “provided for by Article 317 of the Criminal Code of Georgia. and is punishable by a prison term of up to 3 years”.

The State Security Service also declares that, within the limits of its competence, it will apply all legal measures provided for by law to protect the constitutional order of Georgia.

On October 29, the State Security Service launched an investigation into a conspiracy to overthrow the government under the first part of Article 315 of the Criminal Code of Georgia.

The State Security Service underlines the fact that if the health of the third president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili, who is serving a sentence in a prison in the city of Rustavi, deteriorates, his supporters planned to block roads and carry out “destructive actions, creating chaos and an uncontrollable situation” in order to prevent his transfer to a prison hospital.

“They intend to create an uncontrollable situation, chaos and impede the process of putting Mikhail Saakashvili to trial by their destructive actions. Similar actions can take place when the convict Mikheil Saakashvili is kept in other institutions”, the message says.

The State Security Service claims that it has a two-hour audio recording made in the presidential library of Mikhail Saakashvili, and it was included in the criminal case.

On October 30, the second round of municipal elections took place in Georgia. Mayors were elected in five self-governing cities and 15 municipalities, as well as majoritarian deputies in 42 districts in 24 municipalities.

According to preliminary data from the Central Election Commission, everywhere, except for Tsalenjikha, candidates from the ruling party won the mayoral elections.

As for the majoritarian candidates, the Georgian Dream candidates from 42 majoritarian constituencies won in 27 constituencies, and the opposition – in 15 majoritarian constituencies.

The opposition does not recognize the results of municipal elections and claims that the ruling party rigged them. Therefore, a series of protests were announced in major cities of Georgia.

In parallel with the rallies, the opposition intends to appeal against all election violations in the district commissions, and court.