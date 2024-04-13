"It undermines democracy" - "Civil Platform for Peace" on the "foreign agents law" in Georgia

Experts about “foreign agents” bill

“The Civil Platform for Peace,” comprising over 60 civil society organizations and independent experts dedicated to peacebuilding in Georgia, condemns the ruling party’s reintroduction of the “foreign agents” bill.

“We believe that this bill undermines the process of European integration and the democracy chosen by the people. Moreover, its enactment poses a real threat to civil peace, risks dividing society, and restricts freedom of speech in the country,” the platform stated.

Furthermore, according to the participants of the platform, this bill will significantly damage the peacebuilding process.

The statement highlights that the platform and its member organizations and experts make a significant contribution to reconciliation and rebuilding trust between communities divided by conflicts, serving the interests of the Georgian people and peace policy, rather than foreign forces:

“All actions undertaken by civil society organizations are transparent and open, often in active collaboration with government representatives, made possible with the support of international partners, especially the European Union,” they said.

It is also mentioned that the Peace Fund, created by the government itself as part of the peace initiative “Step to a Better Future” and providing grants to support economic projects along the dividing line, is funded by international partners.

“To rebuild trust, it is necessary to continue fostering contacts between people, which is possible through public diplomacy. In this context, the adoption of the bill poses a significant threat to channels of communication with the Abkhaz and Ossetian communities, which is particularly concerning given the lack of alternative sustainable dialogue formats.”

● On April 3, it became known that the ruling party “Georgian Dream” initiated the consideration of the draft law “On the Transparency of Foreign Influence” for the second time. ● The government’s main argument is that the transparency of non-governmental organizations operating in Georgia is in question, posing a threat to the country’s security. However, neither independent experts, nor the opposition, nor civil society believe this argument and consider that “Georgian Dream” is attempting to prolong its stay in power and laying the groundwork for the parliamentary elections in October 2024 to suppress alternative views in the country. ● The draft law on “foreign agents” was first initiated by the ruling party a year ago, in March 2023. At that time, it was passed by parliament in the first reading but was later withdrawn due to mass protests by citizens.

The majority of member organizations and experts of the “Civil Platform for Peace” actively collaborate with the Georgian Parliament and other state agencies.

These organizations are members of the “Expert Advisory Council” established by the Ministry’s apparatus for Reconciliation and Civic Equality, collaborate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in developing a plan for peaceful conflict resolution, regularly participate in meetings of the Geneva International Mechanism for Preventing and Responding to Incidents, and also in sessions of the temporary commission on the restoration of territorial integrity and de-occupation in Parliament.

In the event of the bill’s adoption, as asserted by platform participants, their work in these formats will be hindered:

“This, in our profound conviction, will significantly harm the process of peaceful conflict resolution and negatively impact the situation of the population affected by the conflict,” the statement forecasts.

Taking all these details into account, the “Civil Platform for Peace” demands that the government withdraw the bill, fulfill its obligations towards European integration, and implement the declared peace policy.