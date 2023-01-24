fbpx
Georgia-Ukraine

Ukraine not ruling evacuation of citizens from Georgia

Evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Georgia

The Embassy of Ukraine is not ruling out the evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Georgia if they are in danger in the event of resumption of direct flights between Moscow and Georgia, Andriy Kasyanov, Chargé d’Affaires of Ukraine in Georgia, said in an interview with the Ukrainian publication Evropeyskaya Pravda.

“In the event of the restoration of direct flights and an increase in real security risks, the embassy does not exclude the possibility of contacting international organizations and international partners to discuss the issue of facilitating the mass evacuation of Ukrainian citizens from Georgia,” Kasyanov said.

“We will not sit idly by. We will work and do everything in our power to ensure the protection and safety of Ukrainian citizens. This is our top priority,” the diplomat added.

In view of theoretical security risks with the influx of Russian citizens to Georgia, the embassy is doing everything to facilitate the return of its citizens to Ukraine, Kasyanov said:

“Now we are considering the possibility of organizing special evacuation routes for the most vulnerable segments of the population of Ukraine, who have no way to return.”

