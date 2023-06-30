fbpx
European Socialists Exclude Georgia's Ruling Party from Their Ranks

European Socialists Exclude “Georgian Dream”

The Party of European Socialists (PES) has excluded the ruling party of Georgia, the “Georgian Dream,” from its ranks. A meeting of PES leaders took place on June 29, and the decision was unanimously reached.

According to reports, the party leadership discussed recent events in Georgia, and members of the PES Political Council reiterated their concerns about the positions and statements promoted by the “Georgian Dream” party in recent times.

“The PES leadership has concluded that the activities and positions of the ‘Georgian Dream’ are at odds with the values of PES. Taking this into account, the PES leadership proposed to terminate all relations with the ‘Georgian Dream,’ effective immediately upon the decision. The members of the Political Council ratified the decision unanimously,” the statement from the European Socialists reads.

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, during his speech at the Conference of Conservative Political Actions in Budapest in early May this year, stated that the Hungarian people are very fortunate to have such a “wise and visionary” leader. “Forces opposing the truth are trying to achieve their goals through LGBT propaganda,” emphasized Garibashvili.

On May 8, Vice President of the Party of European Socialists, Katie Pirie, condemned Garibashvili’s speech and stated that there is unanimity within the political alliance regarding the suspension of the “Georgian Dream’s” status. Then, on June 11, the ruling party of Georgia voluntarily left the European Socialists before being excluded.

During a special briefing, the Chairman of the “Georgian Dream,” Irakli Kobakhidze, explained that the decision to leave the PES was collectively made during a meeting of the Political Council. According to him, PES threatened to expel the “Georgian Dream” due to its respect for God, homeland, and family.

