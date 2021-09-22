ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

European Court of Human Rights fines Azerbaijan for violating property rights of seven citizens

The European Court of Human Rights fined Azerbaijan 64,030 euros [$ 74.915]. The court ruled in favor of seven citizens who claimed that their property rights were violated by government agencies.

On September 21, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) announced its decision on the lawsuits filed by seven Azerbaijani citizens. All seven statements were combined in one case called “Zulfiya Aliyeva and others v. Azerbaijan”.

The applicants are residents of the Sabail district of Baku. Their houses in the center of the capital were demolished in 2011-2012 due to the construction of a road according to the order of the city authorities. For each square meter of living space, the applicants were paid 1,500 manats [approximately $2,000 as per the exchange rate of 2012]. But subsequently, residents of the demolished houses could not receive a supplement to compensation in the amount of 30% of the amount received.

In their claims, applicants indicated that all instances of the national courts violated their right to property, which is reflected in Articles 1 and 14 of the European Convention.

The European Court recognized the claims as justified and made a decision on violation by Azerbaijan of the 1st article (right to property) of the 1st protocol of the Convention.

Thus, by the decision of the ECHR, the Azerbaijani state is obliged to pay the applicants a total of 64,030 euros [$ 74,915]. This amount also includes compensation for moral damage.

