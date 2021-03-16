Azerbaijani general arrested for murder 20 years ago in Ukraine?

A national hero of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Rovshan Akbarov, has been arrested.

Akbarov was allegedly arrested for a crime he committed in Ukraine 20 years ago.

According to the General Prosecutor’s Office of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Rovshan Akbarov was arrested in a criminal case investigated by the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor’s Office, which says that the public will be informed about this criminal case later.

What happened in Ukraine in 2001?

According to information released by the news portal Qafqazinfo, the general who was recently dismissed is accused of premeditated murder.

The alleged crime was committed 20 years ago in Kyiv, when Rovshan Akbarov supposedly killed businessman Elchin Aliyev on the basis of a conflict, stabbing him in the heart.

The European Court considered the case of Rovshan Akperov

In 2014, the European Court of Human Rights considered the lawsuit of the family of businessman Elchin Aliyev, who was killed in 2001 in Kyiv.

General Rovshan Akbarov was involved in this case.

As it turned out, the Ukrainian law enforcement agencies, having confirmed Akbarov’s participation in the murder of Aliyev, sent all the data on the fact of the businessman’s death to the Azerbaijani prosecutor’s office.

But the Azerbaijani side did not actually conduct an investigation into this crime and closed the criminal case. The Aliyev family did not claim material compensation in their claim to the ECHR.

Who is Rovshan Akbarov?

56-year-old Lieutenant General Rovshan Akbarov was the commander of the Baku and Shamkir corps of the Azerbaijani armed forces. In February 2021, he was sent to the reserve by order of the Minister of Defense.

Rovshan Akbarov

A graduate of the military special school named after V.I. J. Nakhchyvansky in Baku and the Kiev Higher Combined Arms Command School.

After graduating from college, Lieutenant Akbarov was sent for further service in the Transcaucasian Military District. He was appointed platoon commander of the reconnaissance company of the 342th motorized rifle regiment of the 75th motorized rifle division stationed in the city of Nakhichevan of the Azerbaijan SSR.

In 1987 he was sent to the limited contingent of Soviet troops in Afghanistan. A year later he returned to the Transcaucasian Military District to the place of his former service. In 1989 he was appointed commander of a reconnaissance company of the 409th motorized rifle regiment.

He took part in the first Karabakh war.

Rovshan Akbarov is a participant in the suppression of the rebellion of the Azerbaijani special police unit under the leadership of Rovshan Javadov in March 1995. In 2002 he was promoted to lieutenant general. In 2011, he was appointed commander of the Shamkir corps of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

On October 5, 2004, by presidential decree, he was awarded the title of the national hero of Azerbaijan.

He is married and the father of four children.