ECHR demands Azerbaijan present data on fate of 17 Armenian POWs

Baku must provide information on the fate of 17 captured Armenian servicemen by November 27.

Former Minister of Justice of Armenia, human rights activist Artak Zeynalyan, published on Facebook a fourth application to the European Court of Human Rights demanding urgent measures be taken to protect the right to life of these prisoners of war ‘from inhuman treatment’.



The identities of the 17 captured Armenian servicemen are known.

By the decision of the ECHR, Baku must provide data on the reasons for their capture, whereabouts, conditions of detention and received medical care.

The European Court also recorded that the Azerbaijani government did not provide substantiated and reliable information within the prescribed time limit on previous applications submitted to the ECHR.