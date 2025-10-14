EU official: 'People in Georgia face danger for expressing opinions'

EU human rights envoy

“Repression by the Georgian government against various independent groups is a clear sign of democratic decline — people in Georgia face danger simply for expressing their opinions,” said Kaisa Olongren, the EU special representative for human rights, to Formula.

She added that the use of the judicial system to serve government interests is a clear example of autocracy. Olongren also emphasized that the EU is considering “all options” for sanctions against Georgian authorities.

Kaisa Olongren: “We are witnessing a rollback of democracy. You mentioned the repression — it is very worrying. Since the October elections last year, we have seen protests, the activation of civil society, human rights defenders, various groups, and individuals opposing the authoritarian regime. They are indeed under threat, and we are very concerned about this. Clearly, all of this hinders Georgia’s plans to join the European Union.

I am deeply concerned that the authorities are actively suppressing protests. The demonstrations are legal and peaceful, yet people continue to be imprisoned. They are at risk simply for expressing their opinions. Freedom of speech, assembly, and expression appears to be severely restricted by the Georgian authorities.

The rollback of democracy and last week’s elections, which were boycotted by the opposition and held with very low turnout, are not what we expected from Georgia.

From a legal perspective, the influence over the judicial system and its use for self-interest is a sign of autocracy. This should not happen in a democratic society. I want to say to those taking to the streets of Tbilisi with European flags: ‘We see you and we hear you.’”

Kaisa Olongren: “We are considering all options [for sanctions]. There is a clear contrast between the government’s course and the protests: the first moves away from the EU, the latter moves closer. We need to find the right balance so that measures target those responsible for the democratic rollback, without harming those who want to belong to the European family and become EU members. We must support them.

I believe the right step is to suspend negotiations with high-ranking Georgian officials, because, in my view, it will lead nowhere while they continue to suppress civil society, imprison people for their political views, and put protesters at risk.

First and foremost, we need to see signs of goodwill from the Georgian authorities — but so far, we do not. We are deeply concerned about Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova. These are European countries with which we want to maintain relations and see as part of our family. Yet we cannot engage with regimes that do not respect norms that, I believe, are shared by a significant part of Georgia’s population.

When I look at the demonstrators, I see very brave people who protest every day against the government’s chosen course. It is important that we recognize this and amplify their voices in support, because what they stand for aligns with what the European Union stands for.”

