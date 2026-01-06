'EU is no longer a global geopolitical player' -Georgian Dream parliament speaker

Georgian Dream on Venezuela

Shalva Papuashvili, the speaker of parliament from the Georgian Dream party, has said that the European Union “no longer exists as a guarantor of international order or as a global geopolitical player”, commenting on recent events in Venezuela. He added that, in his view, the EU would be unable to fulfil this role in the future.

On 3 January, US President Donald Trump said that following an air strike on Caracas, American military and law enforcement personnel had detained Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife.

According to Papuashvili, the “operation, which lasted several minutes” in Venezuela merely confirmed what the Georgian government has long argued — that the international order established after the Second World War has come to an end.

In a lengthy statement published on social media, the parliament speaker argues that international law has historically served as the main protective mechanism for small states, including Georgia, but that its influence is “irreversibly declining”.

In this context, Papuashvili stresses that the Georgian government’s two core priorities remain unchanged: restoring territorial integrity and ensuring public welfare. He says there is “no room for political illusions or sentimentality” in pursuing these goals.

He also criticises domestic political opponents who, he claims, “dream” of repeating Maidan-style scenarios seen in Ukraine, Nepal and now Venezuela. In his view, this is a political group that has lost domestic support and is seeking to regain power through external intervention.

Against the backdrop of events in Venezuela, Papuashvili sharply criticises Brussels, claiming that the European Union, when it sees fit, does not hesitate to violate the international order in its own interests. He adds that there are examples of international law being breached in the EU’s policy towards Georgia as well.

Concluding his statement, Papuashvili says that the “international storm” that began in early January has further strengthened the Georgian government’s resolve to stick to a policy of peace and to avoid involvement in “other people’s scenarios”. He says the government enjoys the support of a population that wants peace, prosperity and an independent, unified Georgia.

