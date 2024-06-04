Estonian deputies on sanctions for Georgian Dream

A statement from 44 Estonian deputies urges the Estonian government to impose sanctions on the Georgian government and the leader of the ruling party “Georgian Dream,” Bidzina Ivanishvili. It also calls for blocking Georgia’s accession process to the European Union until the “foreign agents” law is repealed.

In the explanatory note accompanying the statement, it is reminded that the European Union, the Venice Commission, and civil society in Georgia consider the “foreign agents” law incompatible with the European Convention on Human Rights and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, as it violates the principles of the rule of law, legality, proportionality, and non-discrimination.

Estonian deputies call on the Parliament and Government of Georgia to immediately repeal this law and put an end to violence against demonstrators, civil society, and political opposition, as well as to conduct an investigation into those responsible for this violence.

In the draft statement, deputies emphasize the need for government sanctions, including banning Bidzina Ivanishvili, members of the Georgian government, and the leadership of the “Georgian Dream” from entering Estonia.

Estonian deputies also call on Parliament to impose sanctions on law enforcement officials responsible for violence against participants in protest actions in Georgia.

“We pay tribute to the brave Georgian people who support Georgia’s democratic and pro-European future,” the statement says.