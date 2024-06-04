fbpx
Foreign agents' law in Georgia
Foreign agents' law in Georgia

US State Department on visa restrictions for those involved in adopting the "foreign agents" law in Georgia

US visa restrictions for Georgian Dream

US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller stated on June 3 that “Washington has made it clear it won’t hesitate to impose sanctions on those involved in passing Georgia’s ‘foreign agents’ law.”

The US has announced a visa restriction policy, and further actions should be expected,” Miller said.

He expressed significant concern that the law deviates Georgia from its democratic path, stigmatizes civil society, and restricts freedom of association and expression.

These actions fundamentally alter America’s relationship with Georgia. We have announced a new sanctions policy. While we haven’t yet imposed individual sanctions, we have made it clear that we will do so without hesitation.”

Secretary of State [Antony Blinken] has called for a comprehensive review of US policy towards Georgia, potentially jeopardizing hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Georgia,” Miller warned.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced visa restrictions for several Georgian law enforcement officials, though the specific individuals affected have not yet been named.

“We hope that Georgian leaders will reconsider the [foreign agents] law and take steps toward the country’s democratic and Euro-Atlantic aspirations. As we review the relationship between our two countries, we will base our decisions on Georgia’s actions,” said Blinken.

In response to the US sanctions policy targeting Georgian authorities and their families, the political council of the ruling “Georgian Dream” party stated that this event would be “written in gray letters in the history of world politics.”

The ruling party views the US move as a blatant attempt to undermine Georgia’s independence and sovereignty.

