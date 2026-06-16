Elephant Malka's troubled past and new life at Tbilisi Zoo. Video
Elephant Malka at Tbilisi Zoo
This video offers a glimpse into a typical day in the lives of elephants Malka and Grand at Tbilisi Zoo. We show how they work with German elephant specialist Tobias Dornbusch and what their daily routine looks like.
Life at Tbilisi Zoo: VIDEO
Tobias Dornbusch is an elephant behaviour specialist who came to Georgia specifically to oversee the welfare of Malka and Grand. In the video, he shares his views on the often harsh treatment of elephants in Asia and reveals previously unknown details about Malka’s past.
Malka was born in the wild in Laos. At around one year of age, she was taken to an elephant camp, where, like many other elephants, she was trained for domestic and tourist-related work.
According to elephant behaviour specialist Tobias Dornbusch, training methods in such camps are often far from humane. Mahouts, or elephant handlers, commonly restrain animals with chains and train them using specially designed hooked tools. Enclosures are often absent, with elephants kept tethered in forested areas where they are also trained.
From Laos, Malka was transferred to a zoo in Kazakhstan, before arriving at Tbilisi Zoo in 2001. By that time, the stress she had experienced had already resulted in stereotypic behaviour, manifested through repetitive swaying and pacing in place.
Visitors to the zoo later drew attention to Malka’s behaviour. Some noticed that the elephant was being kept in unsuitable conditions and launched a petition calling for her to be relocated.
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Malka’s companion is Grand, who arrived at Tbilisi Zoo from Yerevan in 2014. Several years ago, Grand underwent a highly complex operation to remove one of his tusks, attracting widespread public attention and support. His story later featured in an episode of a BBC documentary series.
Tbilisi Zoo‘s history spans nearly a century. It was founded on 10 February 1927 on the basis of the Caucasian Society for the Acclimatisation of Animals, which had been keeping wild animals since the early 20th century, though without official zoo status.
The zoo was originally built on 70 hectares in the Vere River gorge. Over the years, the expansion of the capital — and later the devastating flood of 13 June 2015 — significantly reduced the territory of the old zoo. Today, it covers five hectares and is home to around 1,500 animals, each with its own story.
In this video series, we will introduce you to the residents of Tbilisi Zoo. We will show how their day unfolds, how they interact with other animals and people, and how their behaviour changes depending on the weather and the season. Get ready to hear many fascinating stories.