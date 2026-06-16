Elephant Malka at Tbilisi Zoo

This video offers a glimpse into a typical day in the lives of elephants Malka and Grand at Tbilisi Zoo. We show how they work with German elephant specialist Tobias Dornbusch and what their daily routine looks like.

Tobias Dornbusch is an elephant behaviour specialist who came to Georgia specifically to oversee the welfare of Malka and Grand. In the video, he shares his views on the often harsh treatment of elephants in Asia and reveals previously unknown details about Malka’s past.

Malka was born in the wild in Laos. At around one year of age, she was taken to an elephant camp, where, like many other elephants, she was trained for domestic and tourist-related work.

According to elephant behaviour specialist Tobias Dornbusch, training methods in such camps are often far from humane. Mahouts, or elephant handlers, commonly restrain animals with chains and train them using specially designed hooked tools. Enclosures are often absent, with elephants kept tethered in forested areas where they are also trained.

From Laos, Malka was transferred to a zoo in Kazakhstan, before arriving at Tbilisi Zoo in 2001. By that time, the stress she had experienced had already resulted in stereotypic behaviour, manifested through repetitive swaying and pacing in place.

Visitors to the zoo later drew attention to Malka’s behaviour. Some noticed that the elephant was being kept in unsuitable conditions and launched a petition calling for her to be relocated.

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Malka’s companion is Grand, who arrived at Tbilisi Zoo from Yerevan in 2014. Several years ago, Grand underwent a highly complex operation to remove one of his tusks, attracting widespread public attention and support. His story later featured in an episode of a BBC documentary series.