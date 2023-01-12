Electricity in Abkhazia being cut for four hours a day; residents threaten not to pay

Electricity in Abkhazia is again cutting for four hours day. The government’s hope that electrical supply from Russia that would cover the deficit did not materialize, and the republic has returned to its previous schedule of rolling blackouts.

Every winter the Ingur hydroelectric power station, which is the only source of electricity for Abkhazia, reduces the amount of electricity generated due to a decrease in the water level at the reservoir dam.

In addition, in recent years due to uncontrolled cryptocurrency mining, electricity consumption has noticeably increased throughout the country. The energy company Chernomorenergo states that at present electricity consumption in the republic is higher than last year by more than 15%, and thus the power deficit has increased.

Abkhazia had requested from Russia a flow of 715 million kW/h for the period from January 1 to March 31, but Russia allocated only 600 million kW/h, meaning a deficit of 115 million kWh, which the government decided to cover with rolling blackouts.

Electricity in Abkhazia had already been rationing this way since November of last year, but it was canceled before the New Year holidays. Evidently only for a moment.

Meanwhile, people on social networks are indignant, not only because of the “new old” schedule, but also because of the increase in the tariff for energy consumed and the poor quality of electricity supplied to consumers.

Starting January 1, electricity prices for individuals increased from 70 kopecks per 1kWh to 1.30 rubles [from $0.01 to $0.019], and for legal entities from 1.4 rubles to 2 rubles [from $0.021 to $0.030] per 1kWh.

Subscribers complain that voltage in the network is no more than 110-120 volts, which is why household appliances fail.

Asida Kortua, a local anti-corruption activist, announced on January 1 that she would stop paying for electricity until Chernomorenergo concluded a separate contract with her. It should specify the rights of the consumer, that is to say the quality and quantity of electricity provided, and the liability of Chernomorenergo in case of damage to the consumer’s property through the fault of the energy company.

Judging by statements on social networks, now that the authorities have returned the rolling blackout schedule, the number of those who intend to refuse to pay for electricity will increase significantly.

