fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Abkhazia
Abkhazia

Abkhazia’s trade representative in Russia fired after announcing presidential run

messenger vk-black email copy print

Elections in Abkhazia

Oleg Bartsits, Abkhazia’s trade representative in Russia, announced his intention to run for president in the March 2025 elections. Shortly afterward, several Telegram channels reported that he was dismissed from his position.

Although there are no official statements regarding Bartsits’ dismissal, it is also confirmed in the corridors of power. However, according to insider rumors, the real reason was not his political ambitions but his negative stance on the apartment bill.

Recently, in an interview with the YouTube channel “Bitiy Chas,” Oleg Barcits sharply criticized this bill, which is being promoted by the current president, Aslan Bzhania, but is extremely unpopular among the opposition and civil society.

However, the dismissal of Oleg Bartsits cannot be considered a surprise. It is well-known that his relationship with Aslan Bzhania has been quite strained for a long time.

Back in late 2020, Bartsits tried to resign, but his request was denied.

In 2023, according to insider information, Aslan Bzhania himself demanded that the prime minister fire Bartsits, but the prime minister refused to do so.

Now, with Oleg Bartsits officially announcing his intention to run for president and criticizing the apartment bill, the issue of his dismissal has been resolved.

Elections in Abkhazia

Toponyms, terminology, views and opinions expressed by the author are theirs alone and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of JAMnews or any employees thereof. JAMnews reserves the right to delete comments it considers to be offensive, inflammatory, threatening or otherwise unacceptable.

Most read

1

Top stories in Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia from July 22-26, 2024

2

Is Ukraine ready for negotiations with Russia? A view from Baku

3

Why Baku threatens to "use its entire military arsenal": Opinion from Yerevan

4

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary. Live

5

Only 32.4% of respondents in Georgia support the ruling party, according to Edison Research

6

Navigating the Middle: Georgia's strategic position in the Middle Corridor among EU and China

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews