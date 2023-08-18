fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Georgia
Georgia

Georgia starts free trade talks with Israel

messenger vk-black email copy print

Meeting of Garibashvili and Netanyahu

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu onhis official visit to Tel Aviv. According to the administration of the Georgian government, the parties discussed the main areas of cooperation between the two countries and the prospects for deepening existing cooperation.

“The parties discussed cooperation in the economic direction. The Prime Minister [Garibashvili] noted that trade and economic relations between the countries are developing dynamically, and negotiations on a free trade agreement will begin next year, which will bring partnership between the countries to a qualitatively new stage,” the Georgian government’s office said in a statement.

Netanyahu also expressed confidence that Georgia and Israel can deepen their relationship:

“Israel and Georgia have very warm relations. The relationship between our peoples has already been 2500, and maybe 2600 years old. Jewish communities lived in Georgia. Many Jews immigrated to Israel from Georgia. They have become a living bridge between our countries.

I had the opportunity to personally see Georgia. I know that we can take our relationship to an even higher level, and I welcome this opportunity during your visit. We look forward to seeing you next time in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem! We say this: “Next time we will gather in Jerusalem!” “

Meeting of Garibashvili and Netanyahu

Most read

1

Apologies for Russian drummer from musicians and organizers - what happened at The Killers concert in Tbilisi

2

6% rise in HIV cases in Georgia, which is believed to be attributed to the significant influx of migrants

3

Latest news in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, summary live

4

"The result for Armenia - they made some noise and vice versa." View from Baku on the results of the meeting of the UN Security Council

5

"Those who blame Azerbaijan with reference to Ocampo's conclusion are damaging their reputation." Comment from Baku

6

“Waiting for a resolution”: details of the UN Security Council meeting at the request of Armenia

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews