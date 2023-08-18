Georgia starts free trade talks with Israel

Meeting of Garibashvili and Netanyahu

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu onhis official visit to Tel Aviv. According to the administration of the Georgian government, the parties discussed the main areas of cooperation between the two countries and the prospects for deepening existing cooperation.

“The parties discussed cooperation in the economic direction. The Prime Minister [Garibashvili] noted that trade and economic relations between the countries are developing dynamically, and negotiations on a free trade agreement will begin next year, which will bring partnership between the countries to a qualitatively new stage,” the Georgian government’s office said in a statement.

Netanyahu also expressed confidence that Georgia and Israel can deepen their relationship:

“Israel and Georgia have very warm relations. The relationship between our peoples has already been 2500, and maybe 2600 years old. Jewish communities lived in Georgia. Many Jews immigrated to Israel from Georgia. They have become a living bridge between our countries.

I had the opportunity to personally see Georgia. I know that we can take our relationship to an even higher level, and I welcome this opportunity during your visit. We look forward to seeing you next time in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem! We say this: “Next time we will gather in Jerusalem!” “

