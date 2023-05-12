Minister of Justice: ECHR refused to transfer Saakashvili for treatment abroad

ECHR refuses Saakashvili



According to the Minister of Justice of Georgia Rati Bregadze, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) refuses to transfer Mikheil Saakashvili to Poland for treatment.

“They [Saakashvili’s lawyers] appealed to the court and demanded that Mikhail Saakashvili be transferred to Warsaw for treatment as a temporary measure. Today we learned that this was denied,” Bregadze said at an emergency briefing.

According to the minister, this indicates that “all the actions of the state were correct and met the highest standards of human rights.”

“We presented the relevant evidence because, as I have said many times, we speak only on the basis of evidence, and not on perceptions and sensations. The defense has filed a corresponding re