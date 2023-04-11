Complaint with ECHR over Saakashvili



A complaint in the case of Mikhail Saakashvili has been sent to the European Court of Human Rights, according to his mother Julie Alasaniya and the head of staff for his release, Georgiy Chaladze.

As Chaladze explains, many complex actions are required to have Saakashvili released, and all these actions are “performed at the highest level” and will continue until the goal is achieved.

“The most difficult thing is time — we must succeed while the president is alive, otherwise his death will lead to the loss of the state in Georgia,” Chaladze believes.

Chaladze says that the defense demands restoration of rights and measures to preserve Saakashvili’s life.

The Consilium convened by the People’s Defender, which visited Mikhail Saakashvili on April 2 at the Vivamed clinic, published an alarming conclusion about his health condition.

According to the conclusion, the patient’s condition has significantly worsened since February 19 (previous visit): he lost four kilograms, he has cachexia of the fourth degree, pronounced sarcopenia, and when he gets out of bed, the patient has a strong decrease in blood pressure.

“If the weight loss continues, the third president of Georgia will be bedridden,” says the council.

Saakashvili’s family members and lawyers asked for a postponement of the sentence or exemption from punishment due to his health condition and appealed to the court with this petition. However, Mikhail Saakashvili was never sentenced.

In the clinic “Vivamed” they say that the body mass index of Mikhail Saakashvili does not correspond to the parameters of treatment in intensive care. According to the director of the clinic, Nino Nadiradze, if they decide to put him in intensive care, they will definitely spread the information about it. However, at the press conference held on February 22, the doctors of the clinic did not deny that Saakashvili’s condition is serious – according to them, the patient suffers from general weakness, eats unbalanced and continues to lose weight.