fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Draft resolution of Georgia's European People's Party calls for sanctions against Ivanishvili

messenger vk-black email copy print

Sanctions against Ivanishvili

According to Radio Liberty, the draft resolution of the European People’s Party (EPP), which is due to be considered by the European Parliament on June 9, contains a proposal to impose targeted sanctions against Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, as well as several judges.

According to the statement, the fifth paragraph of the resolution calls on EU member states to take into account the fact that Bidzina Ivanishvili, the founder of Georgian Dream, “undermines the democratic system of the country, along with judges and prosecutors who enthusiastically use the selectivity of the law”. “They should be subject to targeted personal sanctions”, the EPP said.

The resolution also calls on the European institutions to work to help Georgia achieve EU candidate status.

According to Radio Liberty, the EPP resolution calls on the Georgian authorities to release former President Mikheil Saakashvili from prison on humanitarian grounds.

The document expresses concern about the deep political polarization in Georgia and denounces personal attacks by high-ranking representatives of the Georgian Dream on members of the European Parliament cooperating with Georgia.

Radio Liberty has also reported today that the leaders of the political groups of the European Parliament are in favor of granting the status of an EU candidate to Ukraine, Moldova and Georgia.

Yesterday, a joint appeal of MEPs Rasa Yuknevichien and Andrey Kubilius to the Georgian people was published, where the deputies said that if earlier Georgia occupied a leading position on the path of integration into the EU, now the situation has changed.

The same statement claims that everything can come to the point where the Georgian people will have to decide what to choose – the current political system with Bidzina Ivanishvili and the Georgian Dream at the head of the country or the European future of Georgia.

Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova are waiting for the EU candidate status. All three countries simultaneously applied for EU membership. This process was accelerated by the war in Ukraine.

Georgia applied for EU membership on 3 March. On April 11, the country received the first part of the questionnaire with questions from the EU. Questionnaires were also received by Ukraine and Moldova. All countries have already filled them.

The chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party says that Georgia is ahead of Ukraine and Moldova on the way to the EU in all respects.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews