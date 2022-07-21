'337', a documentary on the Udi community in Georgia [Video]

Documentary on the Udi community in Georgia

The documentary tells the story of one of the smallest Caucasian peoples, the Udis.

Udis migrated to Georgia in 1922 from Azerbaijani villages of Vartashen (modern Oğuz) and Kishlagh to escape from Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict. Nowadays the Udi community lives in the village of Zinobiani, Kvareli Municipality of the Kakheti region. It is the only Udi settlement in Georgia.

Udis are the descendants of Caucasian Albanian people. They strive to preserve their language and traditions.

This video has been produced by TDI, with the support of the European Endowment For Democracy

