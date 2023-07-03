24 flights between Russia and Georgia

Starting from July 5, the Russian airline Azimuth will double the number of flights from Moscow to Tbilisi, operating 14 flights per week instead of the current seven.

Additionally, starting from July 10 another Russian airline, Red Wings, will begin flying to Georgia. Their planes will operate flights from Moscow and Sochi to Tbilisi and Kutaisi.

According to “Echo of the Caucasus,” Georgian Airways, which has been sanctioned by Ukraine, will also add three flights per week on the route “Tbilisi-Moscow-Tbilisi.”

Georgian Airways Offers Additional Transit Flights to Thessaloniki (Greece) and Bergamo (Italy), and as of July 5, Nice (France) will be added to these destinations.

● Direct air communication between Georgia and Russia was restored by the decision of Vladimir Putin on May 10, 2023.

● Despite protests from the President of Georgia, civil society, opposition, and Western partners, the Georgian government joined Putin’s initiative. Shortly after his statement, on May 20, the main national carrier of Georgia, Georgian Airways, made its first flight to Moscow. As a result, Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili declared a boycott of Georgian Airways.

● On July 1, Ukraine imposed a new package of sanctions. Alongside Russian and Belarusian companies, Georgian Airways was included in the sanctions list for 10 years. According to the Ukrainian side’s decision, the measures imposed on the carrier include asset freezing and a complete ban on flights within Ukrainian territory.

