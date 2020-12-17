Op-ed: Corruption is treason to the motherland – or what the constitution of Abkhazia should be

The development of a new constitution has begun in Abkhazia.

Well-known politician and blogger Tengiz Jopua believes that the republic needs a fundamentally new agreement with the authorities – with unconditional control and oversight by the public.

Jopua structured his proposals into five points:

1.What is needed is a new Constitution with a clearly defined system of responsibility.

2. We need new institutions of power and management – with the most important component: unconditional control by society.

Institutions as they stand do more harm to society than they do good. Their key and sometimes only function was the maintenance of the political elite and the realisation of precisely its interests, including to the detriment of the interests of society.

3. A different understanding of law is required. The law must become the will of the people of Abkhazia. Then anyone who deliberately breaks the law thereby declares disagreement with the will of the people and enters into conflict with them.

The actors of such a conflict are enemies to each other, literally. Consequently, clan groups and families that support the perpetrators of a crime enter the path of direct confrontation with society.

This is a hostile model of behavior and against such groups any violence is justified, including deprivation of citizenship and expulsion from the country.

4. Corruption is more than a crime, with all the ensuing consequences, both legal and social. The Anti-Corruption Code should become the second legal document after the Constitution. For those holding senior government posts, responsibility for corruption should be equated with the sale of drugs and treason.

5. Abkhazia needs the death penalty. The state cannot exist without blood and sweat. It is better to let it be the blood of enemies, albeit internal ones, than to lose more than one future generation as a result of wars, social problems and economic devastation.

