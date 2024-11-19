Debates about human rights in Azerbaijan at COP29

COP29 debates address Azerbaijan’s human rights

At COP29, international organizations hosted a debate on human rights in Azerbaijan. The discussions centred on the argument that meaningful dialogue on climate change is impossible in an environment where civil society is suppressed.

The Council of Europe’s Commissioner for Human Rights, Michael O’Flaherty, urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to release political prisoners.

“Climate justice is impossible without civic space”

On November 19, COP29 hosted a debate titled: “No Climate Justice Without Civic Space and Meaningful Participation.”

The event was organized by Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International, and several other human rights organizations.

As reported by Turan, Fuad Hasanov, head of the Democratic Monitor NGO and a participant in the meeting, stated that the central theme of the speeches was that free discussions on climate change are impossible in an environment where civil society space is restricted.

The severe paralysis of independent civil society institutions in Azerbaijan was specifically highlighted.

NGOs in Azerbaijan face significant obstacles, including difficulties with registration and a lack of access to funding from international organizations, which are effectively banned from operating in the country. In this context, any financial assistance from abroad is labelled as smuggling.

Participating in the discussion online from Germany, Abzas Media’s acting editor Leyla Mustafayeva highlighted the plight of her colleagues—journalists from the outlet—who were arrested on smuggling charges.

During the meeting, attention was also drawn to the issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan, whose number exceeds 300, according to local human rights activists.

Calls were made for the Azerbaijani authorities to release political prisoners, including journalists, and to create conditions in the country for the free operation of independent civil society institutions and media.

Council of Europe Commissioner urges release of political prisoners

A day earlier, Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights Michael O’Flaherty urged Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev to release political prisoners.

The Council of Europe’s press service released the text of a statement in which the commissioner asks the authorities for “the immediate release of all human rights defenders, journalists and civil society activists who are imprisoned for their legitimate work or for expressing dissenting or critical opinions.” He also calls for the dismissal of criminal charges against them and the removal of associated restrictions, including travel bans.

O’Flaherty also voiced concern over the arrests of Akif Gurbanov, co-founder of the Institute for Democratic Initiatives (IDI); Alesker Mamedli, founder of the independent online platform Toplum TV; Imran Aliyev, founder of Meclis.info, which monitors parliamentary activities; and Anar Mamedli, director of the Centre for Election Monitoring and Democratic Education. All have been charged with smuggling.

More than a dozen staff members and journalists from three media outlets (Abzas Media, Toplum TV, and Kanal 13) have been arrested on similar charges.

“I am concerned at reports that the criminal proceedings against these human rights defenders,

journalists and activists were launched in regard to carrying out their legitimate activities.”

The commissioner also notes the concern, previously voiced by the European Court of Human Rights, regarding “troubling pattern of arbitrary arrests and detentions of government

critics, civil society activists and human rights defenders through retaliatory prosecutions and misuse

of criminal law in defiance of the rule of law.”

He also asks the Azerbaijani authorities to “conduct an effective investigation into the allegations of ill-treatment and to ensure compliance with the rights of access to a lawyer and adequate medical care.”

He urges the authorities to take “the necessary steps to ensure that all laws and practices in

connection with freedoms of association, assembly and expression and the situation of human rights

defenders, journalists and civil society activists in the country comply with relevant Council of Europe

human rights standards, including by fully implementing the relevant judgments of the Court [ECHR].”

“I look forward to continuing the dialogue and cooperation with the Azerbaijani authorities, including in

the context of a visit to the country,” O’Flaherty concluded.

