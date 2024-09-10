31 Armenian soldiers dead since start of year, 27 in non-combat situations

Deaths in the Armenian army

Since the beginning of the year, 31 cases of military deaths have been recorded in the Armenian army, 27 of which occurred in non-combat conditions. The Ministry of Defense reported the latest incident last week: “The body of a soldier with a gunshot wound was found at the guard post of an N military unit.” The Investigative Committee announced that “a criminal case has been initiated under the article of incitement to suicide.”

Nearly 70 percent of deaths in the Armenian Armed Forces over the past three years have occurred in peacetime, according to human rights activist Nazeli Movsesyan, who deals with army-related issues. In her opinion, despite the authorities’ periodic claims of reforms, many problems still persist within the army.

Six cases of incitement to suicide

From January to August 2024, six cases of incitement to suicide were reported. During the same period last year, the Ministry of Defense reported 10 such cases.

“A significant portion of non-combat deaths among military personnel are suicides and murders,” says human rights activist Nazeli Movsesyan.

Deaths during training camps

Movsesyan also points out numerous issues arising during training camps:

“This year, one reservist died [due to a fire that broke out in the barracks under unknown circumstances]. In 2023, five died, four of them as a result of ceasefire violations.“

Investigations not always transparent

The human rights activist claims that investigations into military deaths are not always conducted transparently and often fail to produce results.

She specifically recalls the case of a plane crash in July 2024, where the investigation has yet to determine the cause.

On July 19, the Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that a plane had crashed near the town of Yeghvard. It was later revealed that the crash occurred during a training flight, resulting in the deaths of two people – a cadet and a senior lieutenant. No further details were provided. A criminal case has been opened for the violation of military aircraft flight, preparation, or operation rules, leading to the accidental deaths of two or more people.

Deaths linked to hazing

The human rights activist stated that the deaths of military personnel are often caused by unofficial interpersonal relations between soldiers and officers:

“These cases are not decreasing year by year, which shows that the reforms are not effective enough.”

The authorities occasionally acknowledge issues within the armed forces as well.

In his address marking the 32nd anniversary of the formation of the army, Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan also highlighted the problems stemming from abuse of authority:

“We have serious gaps in soldier-soldier, soldier-officer, and officer-officer relations, which we must address. All attempts and factors that turn the army into a semi-open or open penitentiary institution must be eradicated through consistent and decisive actions.”