Georgia’s president urged the people, opposition, and diplomats to “resist and fight to the end”

Georgia’s President calls for resistance

Georgia’s President Salome Zourabichvili declared on November 28 that the country has undergone a “constitutional coup,” accusing the government of “steering Georgia away from Europe and toward Russia”.

Her remarks followed Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze’s announcement that Georgia would not begin EU membership talks until the end of 2028.

“This has been unfolding for months. Today, it became clear that the process of shifting the country from Europe to Russia has been completed,” Zourabichvili said.

Georgia’s constitution enshrines EU membership as a political goal, with polls consistently showing overwhelming public support for the country’s European integration.

Thousands took to the streets in cities including Tbilisi, Batumi, Kutaisi, and Zugdidi after Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced that Georgia would not begin EU membership talks until 2028.

"F$$ck Russia" laser inscription projected onto the Georgian parliament building as thousands gather to protest the government's decision to freeze EU integration talks.



Notably, this protest is grassroots-driven, with no political parties or leaders behind it. People are… pic.twitter.com/OzMxNEhrRf — JAMnews (@JAMnewsCaucasus) November 28, 2024

What Salome Zourabichvili said

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili reacted sharply to the government’s stance on European Union accession, declaring that the country’s shift towards Russia was now undeniable.

“If anyone still had doubts and didn’t fully believe that this government would lead Georgia to Russia, today all doubts are dispelled. Today, the illegitimate government has declared war on its own people,” Zourabichvili said.

She continued, “I understand the emotions and sentiments of the people today because I, and all of us, feel the same. Today, the constitutional coup that began several years ago has been completed. Today, the process of moving the country from Europe’s sphere to Russia is finished.”

“This illegitimate government has declared not peace, but war on its own people, on its past and its future. There is no place for the statehood of Georgia or its independence in their path. There is no future for them other than Russia,” the president said.

Ahead of her briefing, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili reached out to representatives of the diplomatic community, as well as opposition figures and members of civil society.

“I told the diplomats that they were late with their assessments of the [October 26] parliamentary elections. They were waiting for some kind of proof. ‘There’s nothing more to prove,’ I told them,” she said.

“Everything has been confirmed, everything is clear. There is also this proof — shortly after the president’s speech, Putin expressed satisfaction with the events in Georgia and praised the government’s obedience.”

Zourabichvili added, “I addressed them and urged them to take the necessary steps, to help us with the one legitimate demand of the people — to call and conduct new elections. This is what we are fighting for.”

Zourabichvili also called on the opposition to unite.

“I told the political parties that now is not the time for statements about personal opinions, visions, or wishes. All of that is over. The question now is: either we are united, or we are not,” she said.

“We need coordinated, joint decisions and actions right now.”

“This is a movement of resistance, and I will remain loyal to it until the end. Today, I am the only legitimate institution in this country, the only legitimate representative of this country, the only official who has the right to speak to the world on behalf of our society.

And I will do that. I will stand here until the end, together with you and society,” Zourabichvili added.

The president urged the police and military to support the people, rather than “traitors” and “pro-Russian leaders.”

She also called on the people to resist and fight:

“I appeal to everyone who is staying at home, those who have not joined the protests. Do not lose hope, do not let anyone dare to stop this protest. What our protest will look like, they will see in the coming days.”

“The decision is in the hands of society and the united forces [of the opposition]. Do not surrender, resist. Together, we will stay true to this until the end.”

The president also addressed public officials:

“I want to speak to the government employees. It is time for you to make a decision. It is time for you to think about the future you are leaving for your children. It is time to consider the reputation you will leave for your children, what they will think of you tomorrow and the day after.”

“I understand that this is very difficult in a country like ours, where there is supposedly economic growth. I know the conditions people live in. But dignity is more important. The country, the homeland is more important.”

After the briefing, the president joined the protests on Rustaveli Avenue.

"Who do you serve — Russia or Georgia? Who did you swear an oath to?" Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili asked, stepping up close to the riot police mobilised outside of the parliament building in Tbilisi.

"I want an answer. Answer to your president. Don't you think about…



"I want an answer. Answer to your president. Don’t you think about… pic.twitter.com/gejDbgdtGp — JAMnews (@JAMnewsCaucasus) November 28, 2024

On the evening of November 28, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze held a briefing at the headquarters of the ruling Georgian Dream party, following a meeting with the parliamentary majority and government team. He announced that Georgia would suspend its integration process with the European Union until 2028.

“We have decided not to put the issue of opening negotiations with the EU on the agenda until the end of 2028,” said Kobakhidze, explaining that the EU has been using this issue to blackmail Georgia.

Kobakhidze’s statement was followed by spontaneous protests in Tbilisi and other cities. In Tbilisi, demonstrators gathered at three locations — near the parliament, the Georgian Dream headquarters, and the presidential administration.