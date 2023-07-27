fbpx
Russian "Dalenergomash" to supply equipment to Georgia after 30-year break

Dalenergomash to supply equipment to Georgia

Khabarovsk machine-building plant Dalenergormash resumed supplies of equipment to Georgia after a 30-year hiatus, as reported by Russian state media TASS.

“For the first time in the last 30 years, the plant received an order from Georgia. The nitrous gas blower will be sent to a chemical plant that produces mineral fertilizers. Also in 2023, the company has already shipped to Kazakhstan and India for metallurgical enterprises.”

According to TASS, Dalenergomash supplies equipment to more than ten countries, including Belarus, Bulgaria, India and Iran. The company also participates in Russian and foreign exhibitions.

Mikhail Sergienko, director of the export support center, noted that “the plant completes each trip with the signing of one or more contracts. This speaks of the high competitiveness of products abroad.”

