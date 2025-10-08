Court in Abkhazia returns national gallery building to Culture Ministry after former minister leased it out

The Abkhazian Arbitration Court has ordered the return of the National Art Gallery building to the Ministry of Culture after a former minister secretly and unlawfully leased it to a private company. The court ruled the lease agreement invalid.

The property dispute began a year ago, when the company StroyMontazhServis 492 (Construction and Installation Service 492) filed a lawsuit against the Ministry of Culture, demanding “the keys to the National Gallery building and unobstructed use of the premises.”

The claim was based on a lease agreement signed in January 2021 with the then Minister of Culture, Gudisa Agrba, who was later sentenced to five years in prison for embezzling a large amount of public funds.

In addition to the lease itself, the plaintiff presented a certificate of the registered transaction from the Committee for State Property and Privatization.

The existence of the lease came as a complete surprise to the Ministry of Culture. None of its staff were aware of the deal, and no documentation confirming it could be found in the ministry’s offices.

Moreover, since the agreement was signed in 2021, no rent had ever been paid. Only shortly before filing the lawsuit did StroyMontazhServis 492 attempt a payment, but it failed due to incorrect banking details in the contract.

At the time the lawsuit was filed, major renovation work was underway in the two-storey National Art Gallery building, following a fire in January 2025. By the time the court case concluded, the gallery had been fully restored and was officially reopened.

Finally, the Arbitration Court delivered its verdict: the lease is invalid, and StroyMontazhServis 492 is obliged to “return” the National Art Gallery building to the Ministry of Culture by signing an official transfer of state property.

