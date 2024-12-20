Council of Europe urges Georgian Government to respect freedom and end violence

Council of Europe condemns violence in Georgia

Following the EU leaders’ summit on December 19, the European Council issued a statement urging the Georgian government to respect freedom of speech and end violence against its citizens.

The Council of Europe condemns the violence used by Georgian authorities against peaceful protesters, opposition politicians, and journalists participating in pro-European demonstrations. It calls on the regime to respect freedom of assembly and expression and to refrain from the use of force.

In its statement, the European Council also reaffirms its support for the Georgian people and their European aspirations.

“Recalling its conclusions of June and October 2024, the European Council reiterates its serious concerns regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian government, which runs counter to the values and principles upon which the European Union is founded. It regrets the Georgian government’s decision to suspend the country’s EU accession process until 2028. The European Council strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protesters, politicians and media representatives. The Georgian authorities must respect the right to freedom of assembly and of expression, and refrain from using force. All acts of violence must be investigated and those responsible held accountable. The European Council underlines the Union’s readiness to support the Georgian people’s European aspirations, and the country’s path towards accession should the Georgian authorities reverse their present course of action.”

