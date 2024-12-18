fbpx
European Council report: 'Georgia must return to the path of the European Union'

The European Council has published a report on EU expansion, stating that the EU is ready to support the Georgian people on their European path, while once again expressing concern about the course taken by the Georgian government.

The report also mentions the October 26 parliamentary elections and the “serious concern” regarding the preliminary findings of the OSCE/ODIHR, which point to flaws in the elections and the fact that they were held in a tense and highly polarized environment. The Council “strongly urges” an investigation into the election violations.

In its report, the Council expresses concern over the recent decision by the Georgian government to suspend the country’s EU accession process until 2028 and strongly condemns the violence against peaceful demonstrators, journalists, and opposition politicians.

The report also mentions the visa liberalization between the EU and Georgia and includes a call for Georgia to immediately meet the liberalization criteria.

Key takeaways from report

  • In light of recent European Council conclusions, the Council reaffirms the Union’s readiness to support the Georgian people on their European path. At the same time, it reiterates the EU’s serious concern regarding the course of action taken by the Georgian government, including the adoption of the law on transparency of foreign influence, as well as other legislation which runs counter to the values and principles upon which the EU is founded and which represent backsliding on the steps set out in the Commission’s recommendation for candidate status.
  • The Council regrets the Georgian government’s recent decision to suspend the country’s EU accession process until 2028.
  • The Council strongly condemns the violence against peaceful protesters, media representatives and politicians. The Georgian authorities must respect the right to freedom of assembly and of expression, and refrain from using force. All acts of violence must be investigated and those responsible held accountable.
  • The Council calls on the Georgian authorities to urgently revert to the EU path and adopt democratic, comprehensive and sustainable reforms, in line with the core principles of European integration. The Council underlines the importance of reverting to the implementation of the nine steps set in the 2023 Enlargement communication of the Commission.
  • The Council is deeply concerned about the backsliding in the areas of democracy, rule of law and fundamental rights. Georgia needs to guarantee the full respect for fundamental rights, including the freedom of expression and assembly, and the freedom, independence and pluralism of the media, as well as the rights of LGBTI persons.

