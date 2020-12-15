Azerbaijan approves vaccination plan – but with what vaccine?

Azerbaijan has prepared a vaccination strategy against coronavirus, only government approval remains to start directly vaccinating the population against the raging pandemic.

But the authorities have not yet disclosed the answer to the main question: what vaccine will be used in the country?

Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Viktor Gasimov stated that vaccination in the country will be carried out free of charge.

“The first to receive the vaccine will be those from the risk group, and medical workers are at the head of this list,” said Ramin Bayramli, head of the Azerbaijan Territorial Medical Subdivisions Management Association (TƏBIB).

According to him, people over 65 are the second most important risk group. “In the first stage of vaccination, about 10 percent of the total population of Azerbaijan will be vaccinated,” Bayramli added. The second stage will cover a much larger part of the republic’s inhabitants.

The head of TƏBİB said that at this time Azerbaijan is offered to purchase several types of vaccines against COVID-19. “So far, only seven vaccines out of 30 existing are in the third phase of clinical trials. We are tracking data on five vaccines,” he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Azerbaijan, a total of 183,259 people have been infected with the coronavirus. 2.007 of the bottom died, 119.005 people recovered.