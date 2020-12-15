 EU prize banner
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
Azerbaijan
Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan approves vaccination plan – but with what vaccine?

messenger vk-black email copy print

Azerbaijan has prepared a vaccination strategy against coronavirus, only government approval remains to start directly vaccinating the population against the raging pandemic.

But the authorities have not yet disclosed the answer to the main question: what vaccine will be used in the country?

Deputy Minister of Health of Azerbaijan Viktor Gasimov stated that vaccination in the country will be carried out free of charge.

“The first to receive the vaccine will be those from the risk group, and medical workers are at the head of this list,” said Ramin Bayramli, head of the Azerbaijan Territorial Medical Subdivisions Management Association (TƏBIB).

According to him, people over 65 are the second most important risk group. “In the first stage of vaccination, about 10 percent of the total population of Azerbaijan will be vaccinated,” Bayramli added. The second stage will cover a much larger part of the republic’s inhabitants.

The head of TƏBİB said that at this time Azerbaijan is offered to purchase several types of vaccines against COVID-19. “So far, only seven vaccines out of 30 existing are in the third phase of clinical trials. We are tracking data on five vaccines,” he said.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Azerbaijan, a total of 183,259 people have been infected with the coronavirus. 2.007 of the bottom died, 119.005 people recovered.

Most read

Latest news

Photo/Video

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews