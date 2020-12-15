Georgia likely past coronavirus peak, but deaths on the rise

Coronavirus cases have likely peaked in Georgia, with daily case infections down from 5,000 to 2-3,000 per day in the past week. However, “now most likely, we should expect an increase in the statistics of deaths”, says head of the National Center for Disease Control Amiran Gamkrelidze, who cites world statistics which often show an increase in mortality following peak infection.

Now in hospitals in Georgia, about 400 people are in serious condition and are connected to artificial lung ventilation devices.

In Georgia, an average of 472 people per million of the population die from the coronavirus, with a world average of 208.9. According to this indicator, the country, however, is still far behind ‘leaders’ in mortality, coming in around 40th.

According to this indicator, neighbors in the region occupy the following positions: Armenia 18th, Azerbaijan – 80th.

On December 15, 3,837 new cases were confirmed in Georgia, another 44 people died. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 194,900 cases of coronavirus infection have been recorded, of which 1,883 people have died. Currently, 28,231 people are infected in the country.



Georgia ranks 12th in the world in terms of the number of infected per million population. Armenia is in 10th place, Azerbaijan is in 68th.

Gamkrelidze urged the population to be extremely responsible and careful about their social behavior during the period when most of the quarantine restrictions will be lifted – from December 24 to January 3: to comply with all recommendations and especially to avoid crowded places, thereby helping to prevent these gatherings.

In his opinion, the improvement in statistics on the number of infections is a direct result of the strict quarantine, which has been in effect for almost two weeks in Tbilisi and seven other large cities.

In particular, it is forbidden to leave the house without special permission from 21.00 to 05.00, all shops are closed, except for grocery and stores for animals and selling household chemicals. Also, no sports and entertainment centers are working.