'Coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end' - Georgia removes most of Covid restrictions



Coronavirus in Georgia

The coronavirus pandemic is coming to an end, Georgian Health Minister Zurab Azarashvili has stated today at a briefing.

According to him, the end of the pandemic is evidenced by a significant decrease in cases of coronavirus infection and hospitalization.

On March 22, seven people died from coronavirus in Georgia, this is the lowest figure in a year.

Since March 28, almost all restrictions have been lifted in Georgia – there will be no more restrictions on meetings and events and it is not necessary to wear a mask outdoors.

Only a few restrictions remain: wearing a mask indoors and restrictions for foreigners entering the country.

The Minister also said that this week Georgia will receive a cure for the coronavirus. This is a special drug “Paxlovid”, created by the company “Pfizer”.

According to the minister, it is necessary to take the medicine within the first five days after infection.

The first case of coronavirus in Georgia was recorded on February 26, 2020. Georgia experienced the worst wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in January-February of this year, when the number of officially confirmed cases of infection with the Omicron strain exceeded 25,000 people per day.

The epidemiological situation in Georgia has improved since mid-February. Over the past day, 1,053 new cases of coronavirus infection have been detected in Georgia. The daily positivity rate for tests is 4.87 percent.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,643,295 cases of infection have been detected in Georgia. 16,678 people died. The population of Georgia is 3 million 700 thousand people.