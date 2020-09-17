Rise in mortality in Azerbaijan an order of magnitude higher than the number of deaths from coronavirus

For the second month in a row, the official mortality statistics in Azerbaijan have far exceeded data from recent years. Moreover, the number of deaths from coronavirus is much lower than these figures.

In July 2020, 6,410 people died in Azerbaijan, while only 4,902 people died during July of last year. Meanwhile, official figures state that, in July 2020, 235 residents of the country died from the coronavirus.

The State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan reports that in June and July 2020, the number of deaths in the country exceeded the average statistics for the past six years by 3,755 cases.

“For comparison, in July 2019, 4,902 people died in Azerbaijan, and the average for 2014-2019 is 4,818 deaths. In other words, in July 2020, 1,592 “extra” deaths were recorded”, writes economist and blogger Togrul Mashalli on his social media page.

In June 2020, the number of ‘extra’ deaths compared to the average for the last six years was 2,163 cases.

There were 235 coronavirus deaths officially announced in July 2020. In total, 385 people died from COVID-19 infection in June and July.

The Ministry of Health has not yet commented on the reason for the sharp increase in deaths in the country.

141 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Azerbaijan today. Three people died, another 151 recovered. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 38,658 people have been infected with the coronavirus and 569 have died.