Abkhazia returning restrictive measures in October due to record growth in coronavirus infections

A new daily record of COVID-19 cases in Abkhazia – 52 people – has convinced the authorities to reinstate a set of restrictive measures starting in October.

The previous record, from September 3, was recorded at 42 people.

The total number of cases in Abkhazia since the beginnning of the pandemic is 726. Of these, 192 have recovered, while 7 have died.

In total, just 7,000 thousand tests have been performed during the pandemic.

According to studies conducted by the Ministry of Health of Abkhazia, in most cases, the cause of infection is contact with patients. The share of cases imported from outside the republic accounts for no more than 10% of the total.

President Aslan Bzhania said at a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the Protection of the Population from Coronavirus that restrictive measures would be reintroduced in the country after September 30.

A specific action plan has not yet been announced, however, based on what the government says, mass events, including weddings and commemorations, will be temporarily banned.

Due to the sharp increase in the number of cases, over the next month, an additional 100 hospital beds will be created in the republic to treat patients with COVID-19.

