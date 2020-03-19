Coronavirus in the Caucasus: facts and figures by region. Updated

A round-up of coronavirus statistics and what security measures have been taken in different parts of the Caucasus in connection with the epidemic

19 March, 2020

22.30

Starting from tomorrow, March 20, all places of trade except for grocery stores and pharmacies will be closed, in what PM Giorgi Gakharia said was another yet move to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The number of infections is expected to grow, he said.

_______________________________

18.00

10 new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Azerbaijan. Now the total number of cases is 44. Of these, one patient has died, 10 have recovered.

_______________________________

14.00

12 new cases of coronavirus have been announced in Armenia. The total number of cases has reached 122. One patient recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

One of the patients to have contracted the virus on March 19 is a nurse.

The country is in the third day of a state of emergency which was introduced on March 16.

According to the Ministry of Health, 99 of the reported cases are associated with two primary cases of coronavirus in Armenia.

One of them is in the city of Etchmiadzin (20 km from Yerevan), a local resident returned from a trip to Italy infected, but continued to communicate with people, although she already had symptoms of the disease.

Another source of infection was an Italian specialist who advised employees at an enterprise in Yerevan. Infected people were discovered after he left Armenia. This was stated by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in a television interview.

_______________________________

14.00

There are six new cases in Georgia. The total number of cases has reached 40. One man recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

There are more than 1,300 people in quarantine. Compulsory compliance with isolation requirements is ensured by the police. In recent days, 127 people have been forcibly transferred to quarantine.

_______________________________

12.00

Azerbaijan has recorded a total of 34 cases of coronavirus. Of these, one patient has died, 10 people recovered.

Safety measures taken in different parts of the Caucasus to cope with the epidemic

Azerbaijan

All educational institutions, daycares have been closed. A curfew of 21:00 has been set for all restaurants and entertainment venues.

All land borders are closed, all flights have been cancelled.

Restrictions do not apply to cargo transport.

Armenia

Armenia has declared a state of emergency due to the spread of coronavirus in the region. This decision was made during an emergency cabinet session held on March 16. The state of emergency comes into effect from March 16 to April 14, 2020.

The epicenter of the infection was the city of Etchmiadzin (about 20 km from Yerevan).

Armenia has closed all land borders. Restrictions do not apply to cargo transport.

Air travel is still open, although many airlines have reduced the number of flights to Armenia or canceled them altogether. The temperature of all new arrivals is checked upon entry.

Armenian citizens can return home across any border, including land borders.

Georgia

All educational institutions, pools, gyms and spas are closed in Georgia. An emergency regime has been introduced at the border. Only Georgian citizens can enter, and after they have their temperature checked at the border, they must spend 14 days in isolation. Compliance with this requirement is monitored by the police; violators will be forcibly quarantined.

No one else is allowed into the country. The restrictions do not apply to cargo transportation, including parcels sent by mail.