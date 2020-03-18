Coronavirus epidemic in the Caucasus: facts and figures for the region. March 17-18, 2020

All details about the coronavirus crisis in the region, including what security measures have been taken in different parts of the Caucasus in connection with the epidemic

March 18, 2020

23.00

Armenia has 8 more coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 110, of which one person has already recovered and been discharged from the hospital. 444 people are in quarantine and 799 people in self-isolation.

________________________________________________

19.00

Armenia has 18 more coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 102, of which one person has already recovered and been discharged from the hospital. 444 people are in quarantine and 799 people in self-isolation.

________________________________________________

13.30

Four more cases of coronavirus have been reported in Georgia; all four had contacts with patients infected with coronavirus and who have already been hospitalized.

Overall, there are now 38 cases in Georgia. One man has recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

There are 1130 people in quarantine, and 81 people in hospital.

________________________________________________

13.00

Six new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Azerbaijan. Now the total number of cases is 34. Of these, one patient has died, 10 have recovered. 23 people are undergoing treatment.

________________________________________________

12.00

Armenia has six more coronavirus infections, bringing the total number of cases to 84, of which one person has already recovered and been discharged from the hospital. 444 people are in quarantine and 799 people in self-isolation.

________________________________________________

11.30

The Georgian parliament has approved new stringent measures for the violation of quarantine rules. Offenders will be fined three thousand lari [about $1,000]; legal entities will be fined 15,000 lari [about $8,000]. If the action is repeated, the perpetrator will face a prison term of six months to one year.

According to the Georgian Ministry of Internal Affairs, a total of 71 people have already been forcibly transferred to quarantine zones due to the violation of self-isolation rules. As of March 18, there were 1,008 people in quarantine and 64 in hospitals.

March 17, 2020

In Azerbaijan, three new cases of coronavirus registered over the course of a day, making for a total of 28 cases. Six people have recovered, while one person has died.

The government ruled to set hefty fines for violating quarantine rules. The fine can reach $1,200. Under aggravating circumstances, criminal punishment of up to three years is possible.

A special charter flight from Italy is expected to arrive in Baku, on which those Azerbaijani citizens who want to return home will be delivered. These are mainly students.

Starting March 19, a ban will be imposed on entry into Baku and Sumgayit from the regions.

________________________________________________

In Armenia, there were 26 new cases of coronavirus infection over the course of a day, making for a total of 78. One patient has already recovered and was discharged from the hospital.

The country passed the first day of the state of emergency, which was declared on the evening of March 16.

A list of 16 countries whose residents cannot enter Armenia has been announced: China, Iran, South Korea, Japan, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Austria, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Great Britain.

Armenian citizens who return home from these countries must undergo 14-day quarantine.

Restrictions do not apply to freight.

________________________________________________

There are 34 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Georgia. 1,008 people are in quarantine, 64 in hospitals.

New restrictions have been introduced – marshrutks have been banned, while pools, gyms and spas have closed.

• Since March 18, entry into Georgia for foreign citizens has been closed for two weeks.

• All ski resorts have closed.

• It is recommended that restaurants, cafes and bars limit their work in enclosed spaces and, if possible, switch to home delivery.

Safety measures taken in different parts of the Caucasus to cope with the epidemic

Azerbaijan

All educational institutions, daycares and shopping centers have been closed. A curfew of 21:00 has been set for all restaurants and entertainment venues.

All land borders are closed, all flights have been cancelled.

Restrictions do not apply to cargo transport.

Azerbaijani citizens are able to cross any of the country’s borders to return home. Those arriving from other countries have their temperatures checked at the border.

Armenia

Armenia has declared a state of emergency due to the spread of coronavirus in the region. This decision was made during an emergency cabinet session held on March 16. The state of emergency comes into effect from March 16 to April 14, 2020.

The epicenter of the infection was the city of Etchmiadzin (about 20 km from Yerevan). The city is almost completely isolated, with all entries and exits strictly controlled.

Armenia has closed all land borders. Restrictions do not apply to cargo transport.

Air travel is still open, although many airlines have reduced the number of flights to Armenia or canceled them altogether. The temperature of all new arrivals is checked upon entry.

Armenian citizens can return home across any border, including land borders.

Georgia

All educational institutions, pools, gyms and spas are closed in Georgia. An emergency regime has been introduced at the border. Only Georgian citizens can enter, and after they have their temperature checked at the border, they must spend 14 days in isolation. Compliance with this requirement is monitored by the police; violators will be forcibly quarantined.

No one else is allowed into the country. The restrictions do not apply to cargo transportation, including parcels sent by mail.

On social networks, many are demanding the government declare a state of emergency and close all shopping centers and entertainment venues.