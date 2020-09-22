Eight teachers at one school contract coronavirus in Azerbaijan

Eight middle school teachers in the village of Qamqam, Quba Rayon, have contracted coronavirus. Full-time education at the school has been suspended and classes will continue online.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Education has confirmed that the teachers tested positive.

They say the teachers became infected due to a violation social distancing rules. Also, the ministry suspects that personal safety equipment is not being utilised in the school.

The ministry of education reports that since the beginning of the school year, 95 secondary school students in Azerbaijan have tested positive, as well as 26 staff members. Currently, 326 people who have been in contact with these new coronavirus cases are in isolation.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Azerbaijan, there have been 39,280 reported cases. 576 of them have died, and 1,868 are still being treated.