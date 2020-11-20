Georgian Association of Clinics demands resignation of Min. Health for ‘collapse of medical system’

The Georgian Association of Clinics has demanded the resignation of Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze, since, according to the signatories, “her lack of professionalism and irrational initiatives has practically led to the collapse of the medical system” during the coronavirus pandemic.

On November 19, another 3,697 new cases of coronavirus infection were recorded in Georgia and 38 people died. In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 93,092 people have been infected, of which 853 have died, 73,877 have recovered.

The association accused the minister that the health care system was not fully prepared for the second wave of the pandemic.

“The recommendations of local and foreign experts were not taken into account in time. As a result, the fight against the pandemic was ineffective and belated during the summer,” the statement said.

The Association of Clinics said that there is an acute shortage of professional staff at all levels in the Ministry of Health, while the Ministry has very difficult tasks to solve.

“The minister should be fully responsible for the difficult situation in the health care system, resign from her position and dismiss her deputies and other leaders.

The health care system must be immediately staffed with highly qualified and experienced personnel, selected on a professional basis,” the statement said.