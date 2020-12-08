Azerbaijan reintroduces SMS permission to leave home

From December 14, 2020 to January 18, 2021, coronavirus curbing measures are being re-introduced in Azerbaijan.

Residents of the country will be allowed to leave their places of residence only for three hours a day after having received permission for this in advance via SMS notification.

The operational headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has published the decision to tighten quarantine measures in connection with a deterioration of the epidemiological situation.

During this period, activities and provision of services in all areas are suspended throughout the country, except for those determined by the relevant resolution of the Cabinet.

All trade and catering facilities, including restaurants, cafes and tea houses, are only allowed to sell online or provide delivery services to customers.

From December 14 in the cities of Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir and Shirvan, Absheron region, as well as in several other regions of the country, a system of SMS-permits for movement will operate.

The SMS permission system will be applied in the following cases:

When it is necessary to leave the place of residence in connection with the need to receive emergency medical care or planned treatment (the permit is issued for three hours within the district or city; if inter-district and intercity travel is necessary, the distance between the destination and the duration of the medical procedure is taken into account, the return time is determined by a certificate issued by a doctor, which, if necessary, is presented to police officers);

When an individual needs to leave their place of residence due to the need to purchase food and other everyday goods, medicines (in grocery stores, supermarkets, markets and pharmacies), the use of state, banking, postal and other services permitted for the period of tightened special quarantine regime, as well as walking in fresh air (a permit is issued once a day for three hours; for persons who left their place of residence and stay in connection with the need to use public services, the return time is determined by a certificate issued by the relevant government agency);

To attend the funeral of a close relative, one must obtain permission through the Call Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – 102;

The movement of persons who have tickets for an international or domestic flight is allowed on the basis of their tickets, and persons entering the country through the state border – on the basis of a stamp in their passport;

The Baku metro is suspended until 06:00 on January 31, 2021.

Restrictions on public transport on weekends (Saturdays and Sundays) across the country are extended until January 31, 2021.

The last time the SMS permission system to leave home in Azerbaijan was abolished was at the end of August 2020.