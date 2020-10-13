Georgian election commission proposes plan for Covid-infected individuals to vote in parliamentary elections

The Central Election Commission of Georgia proposed a plan that will accommodate the voting process for those infected with the coronavirus, as well as voters in self-isolation and quarantine.

Chair of the Central Election Commission Tamar Zhvania stated this during a Mtavari Arkhi TV broadcast. She said that by the end of the week this category of voters will already know how they can participate in the parliamentary elections on October 31.

“We thought about it a lot, and the main argument was that the election commission should do their best and give people the opportunity to exercise their constitutional right. Our proposal today is to open polling stations in quarantine zones, polling stations for covid-infected people and at the same time provide portable ballot boxes for those who receive medical care at home, including those who are mildly ill and are self-isolating,” Zhvania said.

Over the past day, 569 new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Georgia.

According to official statistics, a total of 12,841 cases were confirmed in the country, of which 6,867 patients recovered and 102 have died. At the moment, 5,590 people are in quarantine, 836 – in hospitals and 1,393 – in so-called “COVID-hotels”.