Coronavirus

Armenia bracing for third wave of coronavirus

In the second half of January, another uptick in coronavirus infections is expected in Armenia due to active contacts between people during the New Year holidays, Minister of Health Arsen Torosyan announced earlier today.

Now ‘there is a relative stabilization’ following the two previous peaks of infections in the summer and autumn. Moreover, the second aggravation was caused by the second Karabakh war.

For a long time, Armenia was tenth in the world in cases per million population, ahead of neighboring countries. Now the situation has changed. Armenia has dropped to the thirteenth line, while Georgia has rocketed up the list, becoming eighth.

On December 30, 582 new cases of infection were registered in Armenia. In total, 158,878 infected people have been infected in the country. 141,844 have recovered, and 2807 infected have died.

The third wave, which, according to doctors’ forecasts, is expected in the second half of January, will be “softer” than the second, that is, the incidence rates will not be so high.

Health Minister Torosyan noted that because of the second Karabakh war, it was impossible to comply with sanitary standards, which led to thousands of cases a day. However, he noted, in the post-war period the situation is improving, with many hospitals returning to normal work, but are braced for a third wave:

Employees of the Armenian Ministry of Health, including Arsen Torosyan, were vaccinated with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine

