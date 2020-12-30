Armenian political crisis continues: opposition refuses snap elections, demands PM resignation

Given political turmoil in the country, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan recently proposed snap elections be held in 2021 as a way to resolve the internal crisis, however the opposition continues to demand his immediate resignation.

On December 29, Pashinyan met with the leaders of both opposition factions represented in parliament.

Both opposition leaders – Prosperous Armenia head Gagik Tsarukyan and Bright Armenia head Edmon Marukyan – said after a meeting with the prime minister that the parties ‘stuck to their guns’, and do not intend to wait for elections.

The opposition has been demanding Pashinyan’s resignation since November 10, when he signed the trilateral Karabakh truce agreement with Russia and Azerbaijan.

Pashinyan in turn says he that he was brought to office by the people, ad will only leave ‘if that is their will.’

What Tsarukyan said

Even before the meeting with the prime minister, Gagik Tsarukyan said that the Prosperous Armenia party would continue to demand Pashinyan’s resignation.

After the meeting, Tsarukyan gave some details of the conversation:

“I told Pashinyan that the only way out is his resignation, that the position of our party has not changed. If we are talking about early elections, then I think that he should not be the person acting as the prime minister. If he accepts that, we’ll talk about the rest.”

At the same time, Tsarukyan did not comment on how the prime minister reacted to these statements, suggesting he be asked himself.

What Marukyan said

Edmon Marukyan, leader of Bright Armenia, continues to insist on the prime minister’s resignation:

“We suggested that the prime minister resign, the parliament should elect a new prime minister, an interim government would be formed from those forces between which there is a consensus on the candidacy of the prime minister. The government will include specialists – people who have achieved success in their industries, who will stabilize the troubled situation in the country, and we will prepare for early parliamentary elections.”

When asked whether it was possible to reach a consensus, Marukyan replied that “the political crisis in the country continues.”