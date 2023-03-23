Mikhail Saakashvili could be sent back to prison



Saakashvili could be sent back to prison

The private clinic Vivamed where the third president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili is being treated has issued a statement which says that doctors are probably being “forced” to contact the penitentiary medical services to assess the feasibility of further detention of the patient in the isolation ward.

Saakashvili has been in the clinic since May 12, 2022, and during this time a full set of examinations was conducted, a diagnosis was made and a treatment plan was determined, which Saakashvili has refused.

Until October 2022 Saakashvili more or less followed the recommendations of doctors, and “there was a noticeable improvement in his health”. But he then began to refuse treatment of any kind.

Vivamed doctors say he is receiving only symptomatic treatment, expresses distrust of the medical staff, and refuses the proposed treatment scheme, and due to medical ethics, medical personnel cannot forcefully treat anyone, possibly requiring clinic staff to contact the prison.

Saakashvili could be sent back to prison