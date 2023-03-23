fbpx
ENGLISH arrow icon
Support Us
Support Us
ENGLISH arrow icon
messenger vk-black email copy print
Georgia

Mikhail Saakashvili could be sent back to prison

messenger vk-black email copy print


Saakashvili could be sent back to prison

The private clinic Vivamed where the third president of Georgia, Mikhail Saakashvili is being treated has issued a statement which says that doctors are probably being “forced” to contact the penitentiary medical services to assess the feasibility of further detention of the patient in the isolation ward.

Saakashvili has been in the clinic since May 12, 2022, and during this time a full set of examinations was conducted, a diagnosis was made and a treatment plan was determined, which Saakashvili has refused.

Until October 2022 Saakashvili more or less followed the recommendations of doctors, and “there was a noticeable improvement in his health”. But he then began to refuse treatment of any kind.

Vivamed doctors say he is receiving only symptomatic treatment, expresses distrust of the medical staff, and refuses the proposed treatment scheme, and due to medical ethics, medical personnel cannot forcefully treat anyone, possibly requiring clinic staff to contact the prison.

Saakashvili could be sent back to prison

Most read

Latest news

Opinion

Support JAMnews

With so much misinformation cavalierly and cynically tossed around, it is vitally important that the societies in the Caucasus benefit from journalism that is fact-checked and unbiased, balanced and sensitive. JAMnews has been giving them just that. A full-fledged newsroom presence in almost every part of the region – committed teams of editors and reporters, SMM managers and translators, experts and citizen contributors – has allowed it to always stay on top of national breaking news stories, while also keeping an eye on the not so obvious, but none the less important, issues and trends that are overlooked by others. Now, we all need your support if we are to keep the ball of what we do rolling. Every contribution you make, however small, means we can continue. Thank you

Support JAMnews