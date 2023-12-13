Appeal of the Armenians of NK

Political and civil forces in Nagorno-Karabakh have appealed to the international community to respect the right of Karabakh Armenians to self-determination and freedom. The 176 institutions that signed the appeal emphasize that they “do not intend to compromise their principles, beliefs and rights in relation to their own homeland, neither in the face of force, the threat of annihilation, exile, nor any other political circumstances”.

This is the first political statement after the exodus from Nagorno-Karabakh of almost the entire Armenian population, more than 100,000 people.

The document caused resonance in the Armenian society. The opinions of analysts were divided as well. Some are skeptical of the statement, believing that with the exodus of Karabakh Armenians the issue of NK can be considered closed. Others say that in times of global changes nothing is impossible and “every opportunity should be used”.

The authorities see in the activity of Karabakh society on the territory of Armenia a threat to the security of the country and believe that it can harm the peace process with Azerbaijan.

“No free people can give up their sovereign rights”

The signatories of the document state that they intend to return to NK, but under specific “undeniable conditions”:

exclude a return to Azerbaijani jurisdiction,

believe that the Azerbaijani armed forces, police and administration should be completely withdrawn from the territory of Nagorno-Karabakh,

propose to deploy multinational international UN peacekeeping forces along the entire border and to create a demilitarized zone, and

the entire territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, including the Lachin corridor, be transferred to UN control,

organize the return of refugees under UN control.

The appeal specifically stipulates that all refugees should have “equal status, equal rights and be subject to the general rules of the transition period until the referendum, which will confirm the final political status of NK, the result of which will be legally recognized by all states”.

In addition, the authors insist that “the possibility of criminal prosecution of citizens of the Republic of Artsakh by Azerbaijan on any charges during the entire period of the conflict should be completely excluded”. As for Armenians already arrested and convicted in Azerbaijan, the signatories of the appeal demand their immediate release:

“The Armenian side is ready to recognize the competence of an international tribunal to investigate every war crime, the guilt for which is imputed to our citizens, provided that in the same way this tribunal will also consider all war crimes committed by the citizens of Azerbaijan and its mercenaries.

We are ready to contribute with all our strength to the achievement of a peaceful solution to the conflict, which will be based on full respect for the right to self-determination and other internationally recognized human and peoples’ rights and freedoms.”

Comments

Alexander Iskandaryan, political scientist

Question closed

“If we talk about the political context of the Artsakh issue – not the historical one – the issue is closed, because Artsakh does not exist. People were deported, Artsakh is the people who lived there and they were expelled. Artsakh as a region populated by Armenians, a region that is governed by authorities elected by its population, does not exist.

When it existed, albeit in the status of an unrecognized republic, it had control over the territory. It was a functioning state with its own institutions, with its own Defense Army.

It was an entity that existed in reality and could defend itself. And Azerbaijan had to deal with it, including Azerbaijan – not directly, as it did not recognize its right to exist, but through Yerevan.

Baku was forced to reckon with it, as Artsakh existed de facto. And now there is no de facto republic.”

There are no plans for a revival

“The appeal of the political and civil forces of Artsakh is for some third party to come and force Azerbaijan to withdraw from the territories it already controls, to return this land to the people who have left but will repopulate it and form their own authorities.

If anyone in the world intended to do that, they would have done it when this republic existed. I don’t see any serious reason for anyone in the world to take such an action.

There will always be talk about the return of Armenians to Artsakh, including Azerbaijan. But the appeal is not about the return of Armenians to Artsakh, but about the restoration of control over this territory, about the revival of the republic, about the return with certain rights that will be guaranteed by external forces.

This is just an attempt to preserve the rights of Armenians in Artsakh, but a failed one. We are talking about a revival of the situation. I cannot imagine this.

In Kosovo, too, a significant part of Albanians became refugees, then they returned. But there were still Albanians living in Kosovo. Kosovo was not completely liquidated in terms of territory, and the Americans bombed Belgrade. This is a different situation. Besides, such situations are not resolved by precedents.”

Perspectives of a government in exile

“There are many examples in the world of different kinds of governments in exile. This is a group of people who are considered representatives of a state that no longer exists or never existed, people who defend the rights of the people.

Judging by this appeal and a number of statements, such attempts on the part of Artsakh society are being made. But the territory as the basis of the state no longer exists. And this radically changes the situation.

In some cases, governments in exile have led to the emergence of a state. Take East Timor, for example.

East Timor, which declared its independence, was taken over by Indonesia after Portugal withdrew from there in 1975. Representations were set up in various countries to fight for the country’s independence. In 1999, after an act of self-determination supported by the UN, the Indonesian government lost control of the territory. And in 2002, East Timor became a new sovereign state. In fact, it was re-created.

But East Timor had a Timorese population and a constant guerrilla war throughout these years. Secondly, it was originally a recognized state.”

Fears of Armenian authorities

“Artsakh public statement cannot become a threat to Armenia.

Azerbaijan can pose a threat to Armenia. But it poses this threat not because some people, parties or organizations in Armenia make certain statements.

The Armenian authorities declare a threat because they have their own political agenda, and this agenda is directly opposite to the one presented in this address.”

Manvel Sargsyan, political scientist

The international community’s condemnation may come down hard at some point

“From a political point of view, Azerbaijan carried out ethnic cleansing with the help of its partners – Russians, Turks – confident that once again it would be able to convince the whole world – that it is right. As it has done so far.

But Azerbaijan has received very harsh assessments of its actions. For the first time in the 35-year history of the conflict, various international bodies at the highest level condemned Azerbaijan.

In international relations, condemnation, which today nobody is interested in, tomorrow can turn into a terrible mechanism. And the world community did not approve of Azerbaijan’s actions.”

The appeal is nationwide

“The appeal of the Artsakh public is an attempt of people to defend their rights.

It is noteworthy that neither parliament, the president, nor the authorities made this statement, but society itself. And judging by the people who joined it, we can say that it is wide-scale. This is a nationwide statement, and that is its value.

It is a long-awaited address. Many people have been waiting for it, wanting to understand what these people who have left their homeland will say. This is a very important, well-crafted political document.

Change the thinking of Cold War categories

“There is an opinion that it is unlikely that a piece of paper can change anything. This is a strange, philistine opinion.

We see what is happening in the world in a period of global change. We are no longer living in the stable order of the Cold War. Back then not just papers but whole demonstrations were destroyed. The Iron Curtain was lowered, iron orders were established, and nothing could change in this iron world.

The period of change is a completely different logic, and this must be understood. In a period of change, there are no guarantees for the existence of a particular entity. Large-scale changes are taking place in the world, which upset the logic of the Cold War.

Moreover, not only in Armenia, but also the West and Russia are in this logic. The Armenian authorities themselves, starting with the first president, made grave mistakes, thinking in the same way. They made decisions that led us to the present day.

Therefore it is very important for the Artsakh society to define its rights, define its positions and declare how it envisions its return to the homeland. Tomorrow there can be a government in exile or whatever one wants.

In a period of changes, if someone tells me that tomorrow there will not be what there is today, including Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran or anyone else as they are today, I will believe it. Today we cannot judge further processes by the categories of the Cold War period.

Who can do what he wants, will achieve what he wants. And Azerbaijan quickly realized this. If you can, grab it. This is the time.

The fact that Armenia does not understand this, prefers to sit quietly, referring to certain circumstances, keep silent in corners – this is the logic that ruined us.

In unison with the world

“Very many theses of the address coincided interestingly with the statements of Josep Borrell, the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. He said that the world is facing a choice of how to solve conflicts – by ethnic cleansing, military interventions or by upholding rights.

The Karabakh Armenians said the same thing in their appeal. They have shown that they are in unison with the world trends. And this is a very important moment.”

