Commentary by Vakhtang Dzabiraadze

“People start talking about civil unrest when the government loses its influence” – said Georgian political scientist Vakhtang Dzabiraadze commenting on the statement of the Georgian security service about the allegedly prepared coup in the country. According to the expert, the society has already started to be processed so that it would react accordingly if Georgia is not granted the status of an EU candidate country.

In the morning of September 18, the Security Service of Georgia published a statement saying that they want to repeat the scenario of the Ukrainian Euromaidan and forcibly change the government in the country.

The authors of the plan are named as Giorgi Lortkipanidze, deputy head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, who was deputy interior minister Vano Merabishvili under Saakashvili’s government; former security guard of former president Mikheil Saakashvili, Mikhail Baturin, and

Mamuka Mamulashvili, a member of Saakashvili’s inner circle and commander of the Georgian Legion operating in Ukraine.

Vakhtang Dzabiraadze: “First of all, the public is being educated in advance in case we are not given the status of a candidate country to the European Union. So that they do not start demonstrations, which are probably expected. However, the authorities are afraid of them. And here is an occasion to say that we have announced it. This is the most basic and important thing in this topic.

Talks that a forceful change of power is being prepared, etc., are not only going on today, they are going on all the time. That is, the society is being processed for the future. However, here we should not say that since this is expected, we should ban protests in the country, but that the SBG should work better. And if there is a threat, it is its job to neutralize it.

Ivanishvili and his aides remember 2011 and 2012. Even then the government was talking about the same thing. The same thing was said in 2003. This is always the case when the government feels threatened and actually loses its influence. The hope that someone will prevent something or scare the population with such statements is false. It is the wrong hope. It hasn’t worked once in 30 years.”